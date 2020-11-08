KAYE LYNN JAMES, "MAMA K", passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side. Born Dec. 6, 1953, in Kendal - ville, Ind., Kaye was the daughter of the late Robert G. ("Mac") and Catherine E. (Hampshire) McKinnis, before moving at a young age with her family to Fort Wayne. Kaye graduated from North Side High School in 1972 where she was a cheerleader and honor student among a variety of other things. She graduated from IPFW as a dental hygienist and worked in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area for many years. Kaye was a vibrant, dedicated mother to her own children and countless of their friends. Kaye is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael; daughters, Jennifer (Jon Hickman) James and Jessica (Nate) Pribbeno; sons, Josh (Abby) James and Justin (Shannon Williams) James; grandchildren, Charlotte and Harrison James, Payton, Addi and Bryson Hickman, and Stella Pribbeno; cousin, Clifford Heatherington; and brother, David R. (Christina) McKinnis. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Service will be livestreamed on Facebook on D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley's Page. Preferred memorials may be made to NAMI at www.nami.org
. To view her full obituary visit www.mccombandsons.com