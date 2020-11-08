1/1
KAYE LYNN JAMES
KAYE LYNN JAMES, "MAMA K", passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at home with her loving family at her side. Born Dec. 6, 1953, in Kendal - ville, Ind., Kaye was the daughter of the late Robert G. ("Mac") and Catherine E. (Hampshire) McKinnis, before moving at a young age with her family to Fort Wayne. Kaye graduated from North Side High School in 1972 where she was a cheerleader and honor student among a variety of other things. She graduated from IPFW as a dental hygienist and worked in Fort Wayne and the surrounding area for many years. Kaye was a vibrant, dedicated mother to her own children and countless of their friends. Kaye is survived by her husband of 37 years, Michael; daughters, Jennifer (Jon Hickman) James and Jessica (Nate) Pribbeno; sons, Josh (Abby) James and Justin (Shannon Williams) James; grandchildren, Charlotte and Harrison James, Payton, Addi and Bryson Hickman, and Stella Pribbeno; cousin, Clifford Heatherington; and brother, David R. (Christina) McKinnis. A memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Service will be livestreamed on Facebook on D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley's Page. Preferred memorials may be made to NAMI at www.nami.org. To view her full obituary visit www.mccombandsons.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
NOV
13
Memorial service
04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
