Or Copy this URL to Share

Share KAYE's life story with friends and family

Share KAYE's life story with friends and family

JAMES, KAYE LYNN "MAMA K": A memorial service is 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, Ind., with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. until the time of service. Service will be livestreamed on Facebook on D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley's Page.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store