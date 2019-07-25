KAYLYNN S. HAMPSHIRE, 57, of Churubusco, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, at St. Joseph Hospital in Fort Wayne. Born Jan. 28, 1962, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of the late Kenneth and Diann (Perry) Hampshire Sr. She spent her formative years in rural Allen County, attending Carroll High School. She worked at BRC in Churubusco and Fort Wayne for the last 32 years. Kaylynn is survived by her son, Mike Hampshire of Churubusco; and brother, Russell (Deb) Hampshire of Columbia City. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Hampshire Jr. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, Churubusco. In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the . To send an online note to the family, visit www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 25, 2019