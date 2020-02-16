KEDRIC L. BALLINGER, 86, of Fort Wayne, died on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at his home. Born July 26, 1933 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Marion and Luella (Lipp) Ballinger. Kedric was the owner of Jefferson Letter Service for over 40 years. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Borcherding) Ballinger; sons, Michael (Autumn), Patrick (Margaret), and Mark Ballinger; and sister, Donna (Virgil) Springer. Memorial Service is 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at Advantage Funeral Home - Highland Park, 2403 E. Wallen Road, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Inurnment at a later date at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials to Messiah Lutheran Church or Faith Lutheran Church Food Pantry. www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 16, 2020