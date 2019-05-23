KEIKO ISAKA CONQUEST, 84, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at home. Born in Yokosuka, Japan, she was a daughter of the late Shigeru and Midori (Murata) Isaka. In 1968, she married LCDR Donald D. Conquest. She became a naturalized citizen in 1970 and was a Federal employee in supportive services with the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy. Keiko is survived by her daughters, Vickie Conquest and Lorrie Pearson; grandchildren, Nathaniel Richart and Emilie Giles; two great-grandchildren, Delainey and Malachi Giles; and two sisters, Toshiko Ema and Yukiko Isaka. She was also preceded in passing by her husband, (Ret.) LCDR Donald D. Conquest; brother, Hiroaki Isaka; and sister, Chie Mochizuki. A memorial gathering is 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem United Church of Christ. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 23, 2019