KEITH A. McBRIDE (1943 - 2019)
KEITH A. McBRIDE, 76, of Ossian, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019. Born on June 21, 1943 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Wilford and Freda (Mankey) McBride. He served in the U.S. Army. He worked at General Electric before owning and operating his own business, Kamco Incorporated, beginning in 1976. He also enjoyed playing music and was a member of American Legion Post 241. Surviving family include his children, Timothy (Mary) McBride, Michael McBride, Colette Rolli, and Tiffiny Simmons; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; six sisters, and two brothers. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by one sister and two brothers. Funeral service is 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Ossian United Methodist Church, 201 West Mill St., Ossian, with visitation beginning at noon. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery, Ossian. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse. Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, Ossian is handling arrangements. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2019
