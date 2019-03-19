KEITH A. WALDA, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1935 in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019