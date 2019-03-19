KEITH A. WALDA

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEITH A. WALDA.

KEITH A. WALDA, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born on May 1, 1935 in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com
logo
Funeral Home
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details