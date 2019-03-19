KEITH ALLEN "BUBB" BRUNDIGE II, 60, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019. Born in Fort Wayne, Keith was the son of the late Keith Allen Brundige Sr. and Roslyn Brundige who survives. He graduated from Northrop High School. Keith was a truck driver during his working career. "On a nice day, you would find Keith out riding his Harley." He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cheering for the Chicago Bears, but most importantly was spending time with his family. Surviving are his mother, Roslyn; companion, Candice Williamson; children, Wednesday (Phillip) Ressler, Keith Allen "Buck" (Morgan) Brundige III., Michelle (Todd) Partin, and Matthew (Stephanie) Williamson; grandchildren, Mercedes, Natilie, Abigail, Alexander, Amelia, Joseph, Shawn, and Makayla; brothers, Kevin (Patricia) Brundige and Kurt (Marie) Brundige; along with a host of nieces and nephews. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 19, 2019