KEITH ANDR� SAMUEL
KEITH ANDR SAMUEL, 61, of Fort Wayne, died on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020. Born March 31, 1959, he was a son of the late Louise and Wiely Samuel. Surviving are his wife, Theresa A. (Beach em) Samuel; sons, Keith A. Jr. and Brandon M. Samuel; granddaughter, Honesty S. Samuel; surrogate daughters, Dondrea (Charles) Whitfield and Lakia Jones; sisters, Elaine Brookshire, Doris Samuel, Brenda (David) Lee, Linda (Larry) Trimble; brothers, Dr. Pastor Donald (Tricia) and Anthony (Towanda) Samuel; and stepbrothers, Chester and Thomas Underwood. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie J. Samuel; and biological father, John Hall. Service is noon Thursday at First Assembly of God Church, 1400 W. Washington Center Road, with visitation from 10 a.m. to noon. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. Burial in Lindenwood Cemetery.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 20, 2020.
