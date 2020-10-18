1/1
KEITH BARNES
KEITH BARNES, 46, of Fort Wayne, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Detroit, Mich. Born and raised in Camillus, he graduated from West Genesee prior to moving to Fort Wayne with his beloved wife Katie. The two were married in 2016 in Washington, D.C. Keith was a member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 267 (now 81). "Keith was someone you could count on and lean on. He could always make you smile and laugh and knew how to not only take a joke, but dish it out. He was a loyal friend who believed if harm was done, he could make amends." Keith participated in sports all of his life. He loved everything sports including everything and anything SU, but his passion teams were the Yankees and Cowboys. Above and most of all, Keith loved his family and will be forever missed. He is survived by his wife, Katherine "Katie" (Birchler); two beautiful children, Katlyn Elizabeth Barnes and Kameron Ryan Barnes, and a precious baby boy on the way; parents, Larry and Sherry Barnes; two sisters, Ericka (John) Braundel and Kelly (Glenn) Burl; nieces and Nephews, John, Ashley, Patricia, and Tyler; and many cousins. Calling hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at B.L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home, 10 Genesee St., Camillus (NY 13031). Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions would be greatly appreciated to support Keith's children including his unborn son via a GoFundMe link at www.gf.me/u/y4y3yc To sign his guestbook at www.BLBUSH.com

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
B. L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
B. L. Bush & Sons Funeral Home
10 Genesee St
Camillus, NY 13031
3156723400
