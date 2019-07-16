KEITH DUANE "ALEX" SMART, 90, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019, 1:34 a.m., at Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. He spent most of his work experience as an operating engineer for LI Griffen and Sons and G & L Corporation. He was the oldest living member of I.U.O.E. Local 103 of Fort Wayne. Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019, at St. Mary Catholic Church, 903 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, with visitation one hour prior to service. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Myers Funeral Home, Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, Ind., with recitation of the Rosary at 5 p.m. Interment will be at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to Right to Life, Smile Train or Masses, all in c/o Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford St., Huntington, IN 46750. To sign Mr. Smart's online guestbook, visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com, select the Huntington Chapel location and scroll down to obituaries.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 16, 2019