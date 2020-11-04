1/1
KEITH E. JOHNSON
1943 - 2020
KEITH E. JOHNSON, 77, of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. Born May 30, 1943, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Frederic and Dorothy (Peters) Johnson. He work ed for G.W. Berkheimer Co. for 40 years before retiring in 2007. He was a member of North Park Community Church, Fort Wayne. Surviving family include his wife of 56 years, Karen; son, Marc (Lisa) Johnson; daughter, Melissa (John) Helmsing; grandchildren, Hannah Johnson and Joseph and Emelia Helmsing; and sister, Patricia (Adrian) Dobbins. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his son, Chad Johnson; sister, Rebecca Lee; and brother, Steve Johnson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at North Park Community Church, 7160 Flutter Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 9 a.m. Masks are required. Burial will be at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to North Park Community Church. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, Fort Wayne. Condolences may be left online at www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
North Park Community Church
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
North Park Community Church
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Foster Park
6301 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 426-9494
