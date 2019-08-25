Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KEITH SPIKER. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Lakeside Park 1140 Lake Ave Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

KEITH SPIKER, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, in Phoenix, Ariz. Born on Christmas Day in 1921, he was a son of the late Earl and Lillian (Shir broun) Spiker. Graduating in 1940, he attended South Side High School where he played forward on the basketball team that went to state finals and was a member of the National Honor Society. He attended Iowa State University where he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He served his country in World War II as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He retired from General Electric Company in 1984 after 36 years of service as a Cost Supervisor in the Hermetic Motors Division. He was a member of the GE Quarter Century Club, Foster Park Lions Club, American Legion Post 296, and a lifetime member of Simpson United Methodist Church where he served in many capacities for over 50 years. He liked all kind of athletics and was a member of the Indiana Umpires Association. He liked Big Band music and ballroom dancing. He is survived by his children, Sandra K. (Earl M. Price) Spiker of Oakland, Calif., James E. Spiker of New Port Richey, Fla., Deborah A. (Brian) Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind., Melinda S. (Bruce) Smidt, David R. Spiker, and Janet L. Spiker of Phoenix, Ariz; and his grandchildren, Douglas Spiker, Erika Spiker, Kari Smith, Jared Smidt, and Shelby Smith; and his great-grandson, Tidus Sims. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Virginia (Norton) Spiker; his grandson, Thomas Spiker; his brother, Kenneth Spiker; and his daughter-in-law, Kathleen Winters-Spiker. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Simpson United Methodist Church, 2501 Harrison Street, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at D.O. McCombs & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Avenue. Burial at Covington Memorial Gardens, 8408 Covington Road. Memorials to Simpson United Methodist Church. To sign the online guestbook visit



