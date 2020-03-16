KEITH "CURLY" TRACEY, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. Born on April 10, 1938 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Wilbur and Grayce Tracey. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church where he served his Lord as usher, elder, and President of the School Board for 10 years. He played on Trinity's dartball team, enjoyed bowling, golf, water sports, and cards. He was an U.S. Air National Guard veteran who was activated during the Berlin Crisis. Keith will be remembered for his wit and congeniality. He was a graduate of Northside High School and employed by Joslyn/Slater Steel for over 40 years. Surviving are his devoted wife, Barbara; his loving son, Kerry (Jackie); and two precious granddaughters, Grace and Vivian; and many cousins. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1636 St. Mary's Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46808), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Burial will follow the service at Concordia Gardens Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 16, 2020