KEITH W. LEATHERMAN, 60, of Woodburn, Ind., died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at his residence. Born July 29, 1960, in Van Wert, Ohio, he was a son of the late Kenneth William "Bill" and Arlene J. (Strayer) Leatherman. On Dec. 3, 2001 he married Julia Stoltz; she survives. Keith began his community service at an early age attaining the rank of Eagle Scout with Troop 19, Oakwood. He joined the Paulding County Sheriff's Office in 1979. He served there until 1992 while staying on the Sheriff Reserves, he joined the Allen County Sheriff's Office in Fort Wayne. After 25 years, he retired from that department in 2017 where he served as a training officer. He subsequently returned full time to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office serving as a Captain and Jail Commander. A career workaholic, he also worked part time for Parkview Police and Public Safety since 2011 and was an EMT for several years. Keith enjoyed family gatherings, traveling, and monitoring the progress of his nieces and nephews. In his 41 years of law enforcement and more than 47 years of community service, he touched many lives and was a role model for countless citizens. He will be sadly missed by all. Other survivors include two step-daughters, Jennifer (Michael) Conpropst of Greene, N.Y., and Meghan (Ryan) Parent of Fort Wayne; three step-grandchildren, Colin, Conner and Leia Jacqueline; and three siblings, Darryl (Nikki) Leatherman of Oakwood, Darla (George) Winnie of Defiance and Scott Leatherman of Defiance. A celebration of life is from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Oakwood. In keeping with social distancing, masks are required in the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Boy Scout Troop 19, Oakwood, OH 45873. Condolences may be expressed at www.heitmeyerfuneralhome.com