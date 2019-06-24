Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLY CHRISTINE (KNARR) RICH. View Sign Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494 Send Flowers Obituary

KELLY CHRISTINE (KNARR) RICH, 44, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, June 21, 2019, after her 17-year battle with cancer. Born in Lincoln, Neb. on Jan. 20, 1975, she was a daughter of John and Bea Knarr. Kelly was a 1993 graduate of Manchester High School and obtained her bachelor's degree from Anderson University in 1997. She was active in sports, including cross country, track, softball, and tennis. Not only was she competitive in sports, she was an excellent competitor in all types of games. She loved reading, traveling, hiking, biking, being outdoors, and visiting many national parks. Kelly was self-employed and involved with online retail sales. She was an active member of Emmanuel Community Church, participating in small groups and Bible studies. Over her lifetime, Kelly enjoyed spending her time volunteering with children's ministries, church camps, Big Sisters, and in her children's classrooms. She will be remembered as a faithful follower of Christ, devoted wife, loving and nurturing mother, beloved sister and daughter, and caring friend. Surviving are her husband of 18 years, Marc Rich of Fort Wayne, Ind.; children, Rebekah, Kendra, and Justyce, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; brother, Jim (Sherry) Knarr of Midland, Mich.; twin sister, Kim (Brian) Bolinger of Columbia City, Ind.; and parents, John and Bea Knarr of North Manchester, Ind. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Irene Knarr and Merrill and Eunice Royer. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Emmanuel Community Church, 12222 W US-24, Fort Wayne (IN 46814), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, 2019, also at the church. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 6750 Covington Rd, Fort Wayne (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Community Church or the Fort Wayne Rescue Mission. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd.



