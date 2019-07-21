KELLY MARINO

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KELLY MARINO.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KELLY MARINO, 92, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Alabama to the late Charles and Lessie Marino. Kelly worked as a supervisor with Essex Wire Corporation. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. Kelly is survived by his sons, Charles (Shirley) Marino of Beech Grove, Ind., and John (Dawn) Marino of Mooresville, Ind.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jim Marino of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by five siblings. Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.