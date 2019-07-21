KELLY MARINO, 92, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, in Fort Wayne. He was born in Alabama to the late Charles and Lessie Marino. Kelly worked as a supervisor with Essex Wire Corporation. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Army during World War II. Kelly is survived by his sons, Charles (Shirley) Marino of Beech Grove, Ind., and John (Dawn) Marino of Mooresville, Ind.; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and his brother, Jim Marino of Fort Wayne. He was preceded in death by five siblings. Service is 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 4 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Salvation Army. To sign the online obituary visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 21, 2019