KELLY PATRICK LYNCH, left this earth to join his heavenly family on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2020; a few months shy of his 50th birthday. Raised in New Haven, Ind., Kelly spent the past 18 years living in Arizona. Kelly graduated from New Haven High School in 1989. He completed his Bachelor's degree in accounting and finance from St. Joseph, Rensselaer, Ind., in 1993. Kelly was a CPA and started his accounting career in Fort Wayne at PricewaterhouseCoop ers and Crowe Horwath LLP. In 2002, he moved to Arizona and landed his job at Henry & Horne, LLP where he worked his remaining years as a tax manager. An avid sports lover, Kelly played center for the New Haven Bulldogs and was proud of their sectional title win his Senior year. He continued his love for all sports, especially following Notre Dame football and IU men's basketball. Kelly was always tuned in for athletic events and loved to discuss with family and friends. Kelly also became a trivia buff, playing on a team who competed and won several times as the Trivia Champions. He also had a great love for music, especially classic rock music, but loved listening to various artists. Kelly always had a smile on his face with his easy going disposition and great sense of humor. The youngest of seven siblings, he is survived by his sisters, Renee (Gary) Keltner, Barbara (Stephen) McMurray, Lisa (Mark) Weides and Nancy (Scott) Mentzer; and brothers, Gregory (Katherine) Lynch and Michael (Peggy) Lynch. Kelly is also survived by many nieces and nephews, whom he loved very much. Kelly was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Janet Lynch. His family and friends will miss him dearly, but they know he will forever be with them. "Cheers Kelly! We love you!" A gathering of family and friends is from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805). Preferred memorial to The Rescue Mission of Fort Wayne. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com