KELLY SHAWN FOX, 58, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Born July 2, 1961 in Fort Wayne, Ind., he was the youngest son of the late Ronald H. Fox, and surviving mother, Helen G. Fox. Kelly graduated from Paul Harding High School, the class of 1980. Kelly had worked at Dana Corp, North American, Goodyear Tire and ITT to name a few. He enjoyed antique collecting, coins, model cars and others as well as glass staining and landscaping. "A great all around friend to all." Kelly is survived by his loving mother, Helen (Wall) Fox; and two brothers, Kevin and Kim Fox; six nieces and nephews. Kelly will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He was preceded in death by his father, Ron H. Fox (1989), and sister-in-law, Nancy P. Fox (2018). Funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at D.O. McComb and Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46805), with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, also at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 16, 2019