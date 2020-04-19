KELVIN M. MOORE, 58, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Glen brook Rehabilitation Center. Born Jan. 23, 1962, in Fort Wayne, he was a graduate of Northrop High School. Kelvin was employed by St. Joseph Hospital for over 15 years. He was previously employed by Aramark and Luxury Suites. Surving are stepmother, Bobbie Woodson; seven siblings; along with host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Betty Jean Moore and Lloyd Joseph Moore. "Sadly, we all cannot come together for a funeral service for our loved one due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions." A time to honor Kelvin's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Ellis Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.ellisfh.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 19, 2020