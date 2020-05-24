"KENNY" KEN R. ARNOLD, 67, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. Born April 5, 1953, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of the late Herbert and Lois (Jansky) Arnold. On Nov. 1, 1975, he married the love of his life, Valerie (Smith) Arnold, who survives and resides in Fort Wayne. Ken proudly served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He was employed as an auto worker with General Motors for 30 years. Ken attended Broadway Christian Church and hosted a bible study. He loved the Lord and enjoyed helping others, which he took a great deal of pride in. A very social man, he never met a stranger. He loved people and often frequented a local coffee shop. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, biking, and mowing his yard, which he took great pride in. Ken enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He treasured anytime he had with his pride and joy grandson, Jacob. He is also survived by his daughters, Heather Arnold and Erica (Aaron) Frank, both of Fort Wayne; grandson, Jacob Frank; siblings, Dennis (Kathy) Arnold of Auburn, Ind., Cherrie Nelson of Auburn, Ind., and Marina (Carl) Reimer of Phoenix, Ariz.; uncle, Richard "Dick" Arnold of Chicago, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Mickey Kirch, Karen Brown, Michael Arnold, and Beverly McDowell; aunt, Margaret Arnold; and uncle, Ken (Roberta) Jansky. Memorial service is 3 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Broadway Christian Church, 910 Broadway, Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Pastor Ryan Cochran officiating. Due to social distancing, the church will only be able to accommodate 100 people. Inurnment at a later date at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Preferred memorials may be made to the church or Visiting Nurse Hospice Home. For online condolences, visit www.advantagehighlandpark.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 24, 2020.