KENDEE JOLEE SIMPSON, 8, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Lutheran Hospital. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of Kenyatta and Dawn December Simpson. Kendee attended Holland Elementary and had special love for music. She is also survived by her siblings, Qeyocha Greene, Kenyatta Simpson Jr., Javon Wright Jr., and Trey Cook; maternal grandmothers, Ruby Bonner and Dorothy Bonner; paternal grandmother, Jeannee Simpson; paternal grandfather, Gary Jackson; special aunt, Mary Bonner Thomas; and many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. Kendee was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leroy Bonner; and great-grandmother, Joyce Jackson. There will be a private family service and burial at Concordia Cemetery Gardens. Memorials may be made to Dandy Walker Alliance, go to www.dandy-walker.org. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 26, 2020