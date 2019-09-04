KENNETH C. LUTTENBACHER, 81, passed away on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Born July 10, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of the late Whitney and Josephine Lutten bacher. Kenneth worked at the Kmart as the manager in the photography department where he retired after 35 years. Kenneth was a life long rail fan. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann Luttenbacher; son, James Luttenbacher; son-in-law, Wayne Redding; and four grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Julie Redding. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 7819 Decatur Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46816), with visitation one hour prior. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 4, 2019