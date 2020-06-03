KENNETH "KENNY" C. ROGERS, 81, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020. Born Jan. 5, 1939, in Eldorado, Ill., he was the son of the late Susie Rogers. Kenny was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. He married Maureen Clawson on April 25, 1964 in Fort Wayne. Kenny retired from Slater Steel in 1999 after 35 years. In his earlier years he enjoyed golfing and bowling. Kenny is survived by his wife of 56 years, Maureen; daughters, Debbie Rogers and Beth (Matt) Freistroffer; granddaughters, Sami and Sandi Freistroffer; sister, Sue Ellen Rigsby; five nephews, and one niece. Funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6660 Covington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46804), with visitation one hour prior. Social distancing guidelines must be followed and face masks required. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Lindenwood Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home and Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control.