KENNETH "KEN" CHARLES KERN, 88, of St. Joe, Ind., passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. Born in Detroit, Mich. on April 2, 1931, he was a son of the late Norman and Mildred (Miller) Kern. He moved with his family to Fort Wayne, Ind. in 1948 to complete his senior year in high school at South Side High School and graduated in 1950. It was there he met his future wife of 68 years, Patricia J. Pritchett, who preceded him in death on July 30, 2019. He was in the United States Marine Corps Reserve when called upon to serve his country with the 1st Marine Division, 2nd Marine Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, in the Korean War, where he received a Purple Heart. Upon his Honorable Discharge, he returned to FortWayne to begin his career as a pressman and eventually owning and operating Wayne Press in Fort Wayne. In 1957 he became a lifelong resident of St. Joe after building his home in Orangeville, just south of Newville, Ind. It was there he raised his family, became a charter member of the Fort Wayne Scuba Diving Club and a player, well into his 50s, on the Fort Wayne Senior Open Hockey Club. He enjoyed the freedom of living on a gravel road in the country and spending time at his favorite local restaurant, The Pit Stop in St. Joe. Ken is survived by his children, Theresa "Terri" Kern (Deb Tatum) of Albuquerque, N.M., Cathy (Dennis) Holman of Fort Wayne, and Norm Kern of Franklin, Vt. He leaves behind the family's close family friend, Mary (Bill) Goudy; his sisters, Helen Kern of Apple Valley, Calif. and Kathie Flory of Fort Wayne; and his faithful furry companion, Sweetie. He was blessed with four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife he was preceded in death by his parents, one son Ralph in 2016, and his brother Al in 2005. No service is planned at this time. Donations may be made in his name to the DeKalb County Humane Shelter, 5221 US 6, Butler (IN 46721). "The family would also like to thank, Dr. Thomas Mason and his staff, the Heartland Hospice employees assigned to Ken's bedside, Jamie Stark, the local mailman whose mission was more than delivering the mail and to numerous family and friends who watched over Ken on his journey." Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Auburn. Condolences may be sent to the family at

