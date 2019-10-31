|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A memorial reception
V.F.W. Post 857, 2202 W. Main St.
KENNETH D. HERSHBERGER, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019. Born Aug. 5, 1942, he was a son of Merritt K. Hershberger Sr. and Virginia (Bass) Hershberger. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He was a graduate of North Side High School and Indiana Barber College. His talents were limitless. He served his country in the United States Army and was a very proud veteran. "He would give you the shirt off his back and loved to make people laugh." He entertained with fellow band members playing guitar and as lead vocalist. He had the voice of an angel. He also toured the United States performing with John Mackin known as, "Two for the Road." He is survived by his devoted wife, Susan (Douglass) Hershberger; children, Karla (Chad) Uhl of Toledo, Ohio, Kayla Rasor of Fort Wayne, Timothy Harmeyer of Fort Wayne, and Laura Elliott of Asheville, N.C.; grandchildren, Courtney, Kelsey and Conley Uhl, Hunter, Hannah and Reese Rasor, Heather Manojolvic, Kyle Trabel, Chloe and Phoebe Landon; great-grandchildren, Addie and Averess Manojolvic; numerous nieces and nephews; sisters, Shirley Daring of Fort Wayne and Carol Thurber of Punta Gorda, Fla. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Judy Hershberger; parents; and brothers, Walter Hershberger, Merritt Hershberger Jr., James Hershberger, and Lawrence Hershberger. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society, 1415 W. Coliseum Blvd., Fort Wayne (IN, 46808), with visitation two hours prior. The Reverend Kathreen Haller officiating. A memorial reception is from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 (following the service) at the V.F.W. Post 857, 2202 W. Main St., Fort Wayne. Memorials can be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN, 46806.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 31, 2019
