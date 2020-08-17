1/1
KENNETH DEWAYNE SMALLWOOD
KENNETH DEWAYNE SMALLWOOD, 71, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at home in Fort Wayne, Ind. He was the son of the late Samuel and Ruby Small -wood from Muncie, Ind. Ken graduated from Yorktown High School in 1967 and was a Ball State University alumnus. Though his profession as a CPA allowed him to meet and serve others, his life work was being a husband, a father, and a devout Christian, walking with his Lord and Savior in both life and death. A musical aficionado, Ken was a talented guitarist, singer, and songwriter. He enjoyed traveling far and wide, classic cars, and was a life-long learner that genuinely had interest in the experiences of others. Ken is survived by his wife, Susan Barnhart; his five children, Dewayne Stephens, Rhonda (Adam Fayssoux), both of Asheville, N.C., Chad (Amy) Shearer and Kristy Dittmer of Columbia City; and son, Justin (Jennifer) Smallwood of Fort Wayne. He will also be missed by his nine grandchildren, Jacob, Brooklyn, Olivia, Peyton, Jackson, Jaylen, Alden, Abel, and Charles. A private graveside service is Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, followed by visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. and a service at 6 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.vnfw.org/ways-to-give/


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
AUG
18
Service
06:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
260-424-5000
