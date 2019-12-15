KENNETH E. SMITH III, 63, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Born in Garrett, Ind., Kenneth was the son of the late Kenneth E. Smith Jr. and Mary Ann Smith, who survives. Kenneth graduated from Eastside High School. He worked in the construction industry during his working career. Surviving are his children, Brad Smith, Angie (Keith) Sievers, Kenneth Erik Smith Hopkins; grandchildren, Malliyah, Grant, Ray'Ka; siblings, Roger Smith, Paula Work, and Mark (Kathy) Smith. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his brother, David Smith. A graveside service is 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, in Scipio Cemetery, Harlan, Ind. FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services is handling arrangements.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 15, 2019