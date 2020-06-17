KENNETH E. STINE, 93, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Parkview Hospital -Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was the owner of Kenny's TV Service for 10 years and then worked at Stuckey Brothers and Schuler Appliances for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 020, at D.O McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 17, 2020.