KENNETH E. STINE, 93, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Parkview Hospital -Randallia, Fort Wayne. He was the owner of Kenny's TV Service for 10 years and then worked at Stuckey Brothers and Schuler Appliances for 31 years, retiring in 1991. Funeral service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 020, at D.O McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Diabetes Foundation. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com