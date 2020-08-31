KENNETH EUGENE EMERICK, 96, of Columbia City, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at his home. Born April 20, 1924 in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Joseph E. and Minnie M. (Snyder) Emerick. He attended Cory Grade School, graduated Jefferson Center High School in 1941, and attended Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. Ken served in the U.S. Army during World War II from 1943 until 1946. On July 9, 1944, he married Barbara L. Wilson. Ken helped his father, who was a skilled carpenter, build four houses. He worked for General Electric for 44 years, retiring in 1986 as a Superintendent. After the passing of his first wife, Ken and Kay McFarland wed on Sept. 27, 1997. Ken gave his life to Christ at Dunfee Christian Church and served in several positions of responsibility including Treasurer, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, and Elder. He was a founding member of Westview Alliance Church in Fort Wayne where he served as an Elder. Ken also had volunteered at Lutheran Hospital for several years. Survivors include his wife, Kay Emerick; daughters, Nancy (Bill) Jackson and Cindy (Dan) Strader; sons, Bruce (JoAnne) Emerick and Brian (Sonya) Emerick, two step-daughters, 12 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, two step-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Emerick, in 1995; and brothers, J. Roy Emerick, Russell Emerick and Robert Emerick. Funeral service is 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Ron Walker will be officiating. Funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. There will also be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the church. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance and preferred by the family. Burial will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be given in memory to Westview Alliance Missionary Church or Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home. Arrangements by DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Dr., Columbia City. to send Ken's family online condolences or sign the online guestbook visit www.DeMoneyGrimes.com