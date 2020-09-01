EMERICK, KENNETH EUGENE: Funeral service is 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Ron Walker will be officiating. Funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. There will also be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the church. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance and preferred by the family.



