KENNETH EUGENE EMERICK
EMERICK, KENNETH EUGENE: Funeral service is 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Westview Alliance Church, 9804 Illinois Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Ron Walker will be officiating. Funeral service may also be watched live on Facebook through DeMoney Grimes Live. There will also be a gathering of family and friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, at the church. With the current Executive Order, face masks are required for attendance and preferred by the family.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Sep. 1 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Westview Alliance Church
SEP
4
Visitation
09:00 AM
Westview Alliance Church
SEP
4
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Westview Alliance Church
Funeral services provided by
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
August 31, 2020
Nancy: My sympathies on your Dad's passing. He lived a very full life.
John Kowalczyk
Friend
