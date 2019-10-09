KENNETH EUGENE SWANSON, 87, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. Born in East Peoria, Ill., Ken was a son of the late Clifford and Margaret Swanson. Ken served his country as a Korean War U.S. Navy veteran and worked for Caterpillar Inc. for 38 years, prior to his retirement. Ken attended Grace Church in Morton, Ill. and most recently Brookside Church in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife of 67 years, Mary (Hufford) Swanson; daughter, Nancy (Jeff) Johnson; grandchildren, Justin (Beth) Johnson, Brandon (Rachel) Johnson, Ryan (Savannah) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Keller, Fiona, Rigby, Durban, Jupiter, and Bijou. Ken was also preceded in death by his son, Charles "Chuck" Swanson, in 2017; and brother, Melvin Swanson. Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead Assisted Living Chapel, 8300 Maysville Road, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street. Memorials may be made to Greater Peoria Honor Flight.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 9, 2019