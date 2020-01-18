KENNETH "KENNY" GENE JOHNSTON, 89, of Kendallville, Ind., passed away peacefully Friday, Jan. 17, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Ind. on Sept. 10, 1930, he was a son of the late Luther and Opal Johnston. In 1948 he graduated from Churubusco High School and joined the U.S. Air Force, later starting a second career with IBM. In October of 1951, Kenny married Martha Imogene Conn. He was an avid fan of Formula 1 auto racing, enjoyed sailing, and in later years constructed model planes. He is survived by his wife of 68 years; his brother, Jack (Melba) Johnston; sister, Karen Dennison; four children, Jackie (Jim) Liggett, Valerie (Loren) Heinlen, Eric (Sherri) Johnston, Melissa (Gary) Fordeck; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with another great-grandchild on the way. Kenny was also preceded in death by sister, JoAnne Johnston; and one great-grandchild. A funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial at Eel River Cemetery. Memorials to the or . Condolences to hitefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 18, 2020