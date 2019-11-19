KENNETH J. MILLER, 74, of Decatur, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, 5:30 a.m., at Adams Heritage in Monroe ville. Born March 28, 1945, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Jerome C. "Jerry" Miller and Olive M. (Zurbrugg) Miller. Kenneth was united in marriage to Ruth Ann McCullough on Sept. 7, 1991, at Decatur Church of God. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, during Vietnam, attaining the rank of Master Sergeant. He was a member of Decatur Church of God where he served on the Board of Buildings and Grounds as the vice-chairman. He was also active in Men's Fellowship, taught Sunday school, and served as an usher. He was a member of the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur. He retired from Thunderbird in Decatur. Ken enjoyed woodworking and was a NASCAR fan and had a great sense of humor. Surviving are his wife, Ruth Ann Miller of Decatur, Ind.; sisters, Theresa (Gary) Priddy of Convoy, Ohio, Anita (Terry) Kahn of Kingsland, Ind., and Nina (Harry) Miller of Franklin, Ind.; and many nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Francis Miller on Oct. 24, 1979. Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Don Smith officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 43 of Decatur. Burial is Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at Marion National Cemetery in Marion, Ind. Preferred memorials to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana. Arrangements by Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, Ind. For complete obituary information and to sign the on-line guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 19, 2019