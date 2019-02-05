KENNETH J. QUANDT, 76, of Fort Wayne, died Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Jan. 1, 1943 in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Raymond and Mildred Quandt. Ken served in the U.S. Army and was a motor repairer for General Electric for over 30 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church and the GE Quarter Century Club. Kenneth is survived by his children, Gail (Howard) Green of Chatsworth, Ga., Jackie (Sam) Dailey of Cleveland, Ind., Terry Smith of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jeff (Sherry Allison) Smith of Cleveland, Tenn., and Brett (Amy) Quandt of Ocala, Fla.; seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sisters, Gwen (Ken) Holdgreve, Barbara Sutter and Jan Follett, all of Fort Wayne, Ind.; fianc‚, Zona Letner of Fort Wayne, Ind. Kenneth was also preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Quandt, and brothers, Donald and Richard Quandt. Funeral Service is 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the or ARC. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 5, 2019