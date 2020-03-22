Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH J. VONDERHAAR. View Sign Service Information Divine Mercy Funeral Home 3500 Lake Avenue Fort Wayne , IN 46805 (260)-426-2044 Send Flowers Obituary

KENNETH J. VONDERHAAR, 67, rode his bike to his heavenly home on Friday, March 20, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Ken was a caring person who spent his lifetime helping others. Ken graduated from Bishop Dwenger High School and University of Saint Francis. He most recently worked at MTC in New Haven after a significant career with Anthony Wayne Services serving people with disabilities. Ken participated in and often coached track, softball, basketball and was instrumental in starting softball teams for men with disabilities in the Fort Wayne Leagues. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family sharing tales and "trying to make a long story short". The time of his life was the bicycle trip he and friends took to California and back during the Summer of 1974 to raise money for the Johnny Appleseed Center. Ken is survived by his sisters, Louise Vonderhaar, Marie (Jeffry) Hilker, Geralynn (Carol Ort) Vonderhaar, and Charlene (Michael) Rorick; favorite brother, Jerome "Jerry" (Patricia) Vonderhaar; and many life long friends. Ken was preceded in death by his twin brothers, Anthony and Michael Vonderhaar; and parents, Arthur and Barbara Vonderhaar. Memorial contributions may be made to Lutheran Life Villages or Heartland Hospice who provided excellent care and comfort to Ken on his last ride. In light of current conditions, a gathering in Ken's honor will be scheduled at a later date for friends and family. If you would like to be notified of the event, please give your name and address to Divine Mercy at (260)426-2044. To leave an online condolence, visit



