Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Covington Knolls 8325 Covington Rd. Fort Wayne , IN 46804 (260)-426-9494

KENNETH JOHN GIGLI, 78, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at his home in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late John Gigli and Helen Neal. He was a 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Ken then attended Indiana University and received his Bachelor's Degree in European History and his Master's Degree in Public Affairs. He married Carol (Simmons) Gigli in November of 1999, and she survives. Ken served honorably in the United States Marine Corps from 1957 to 1963. He worked for the Fort Wayne Police Department, retiring as Lieutenant in 1999. After retirement Ken became the Grants and Accreditation Manager from 1999 to 2012, retiring officially in 2012. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Ken had his law enforcement planner advanced certification and was a member of the Mayor's Citizen Advisory Committee, with Commendation in 1988. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Regional Community Policing Institute, board of directors. He was an adjunct instructor at Indiana University School of Criminal Justice in Fort Wayne. Also surviving are his children, Cassandra (Rodney) Tucker and Jean Paul (Maranda) Gigli; step-children, Jessica Able and Jason Able; grandchildren, Brandon Tucker, Briana Bashore, Alexis Gigli, Mason Gigli, Benjamin Able, and Caroline Able; and siblings, Waneta (James) Allgeier, Gina Lee, Yolanda (Thomas) Foster, Catherine Gigli, James (Erin) Gigli, and John (Cathi) Gigli. Ken was also preceded in death by his step-mother, Dorothy Gigli; and brother, Michael V. Gigli. Funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Rd., with calling one hour prior to the service. Calling also from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to or Allen County SPCA. To sign the online guestbook visit



