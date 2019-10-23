KENNETH K. OTT, 89, of Wolf Lake, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in North Manchester. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Doris Ann Ott; four children, Jerry (Denise) Ott, Betty (Steven) Lotter, Patricia (Tim) Emily and Robert "Bob" Ott; 10 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Sherry (Eytcheson) Ott; brothers, Harold, Calvin, Gene and Kaye Ott. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, with calling one hour prior to the service. Family will also receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam. Memorials to Noble Township Volunteer Fire Department. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 23, 2019