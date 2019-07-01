KENNETH L. BOWMAN, 84, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence. Born Aug. 31, 1934 in Wells County, he was the son of the late Howard and Florene (Debolt) Bowman. He worked as a meat processor, retiring in 2002 from Ossian Packing. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Surviving are his daughters, Rosemary (Kerry) Shipman of Fort Wayne, Robin (Joseph Allegretti) Bowman of Chicago; sons, John K. (Teresa) Bowman of Angola, Joseph C. (Angie) Bowman of Fishers, and James W. (Nancy) Bowman of Indianapolis; grandchildren, Andrew (Maggie) Shipman, Gabrielle (Daniel) Nix, Nathaniel Shipman, Meredith Shipman, Alexa Bowman, Nicholas Bowman, Lauren Allegretti, Abby Bowman, Leah Allegretti, Mary Bowman, and Jake Bowman; and sisters, Jane Bowman and Joyce Widmann, both of Fort Wayne, and Betty Heckley of Springfield, Ohio. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 41 years, Ruth Ellen (Sorg) Bowman in 2003. Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder (IN 46798). Visitation for Kenneth is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Burial will be in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Cemetery. Contributions in Kenneth's memory may be made to Cancer Services of NE Indiana. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Bowman family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on July 1, 2019