KENNETH L. HOFFMAN, 65, of Huntertown, Ind., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, 9:35 p.m., after an extended illness. Born July 9, 1954, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Raymond and Irene (Bauer) Hoffman. He married Gaylene M. Hutchison on Aug. 16, 1980, in Edgerton, Ohio; and she survives. He was a 1972 graduate of Heritage High School and graduated from Purdue University in 1976 with a degree in ag science and was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He was the owner of ATA Solutions, an agriculture consulting firm in Huntertown, served on the board at Ivy Tech, and was a member of Brookside Labs in New Bremen, Ohio. Ken was a hard worker who enjoyed hanging at the lake, traveling, camping and snow skiing, and also attended County Line Church of God. Most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family and attending his kids' and grandkids' various events. Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Jarrod Hoffman of Fort Wayne and Andrew (Rachel) Hoffman of Indianapolis, Ind.; one daughter, Natiya Hoffman at home; four grandchildren, Alana Hoffman, Jai'Sean Miles, Grayson Hoffman, and Elliott Hoffman; and one sister, Kathy Hoffman of Hoagland, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents. Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at County Line Church of God, 7716 N. County Line Road E, Auburn, Ind., where the family will receive visitors for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Steve Schlatter officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the church. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Heartland Hospice, the Natiya Hoffman Education Fund, or the Fort Wayne Swim Team. To sign the online register or to send condolences, visit

