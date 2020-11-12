1/1
KENNETH L. STAHL
1930 - 2020
KENNETH L. STAHL, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Lutheran Life Villages. Born April 8, 1930, in Random Lake, Wis., he was a son of the late Chester and Helga (Hamen) Stahl. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, a member of St. Michael Lutheran Church and he was a manager with ITT during his working career. Surviving are his children, Keith L. (Mary Ellen) Stahl, Bruce (Cindy) Stahl, Mark (Becky) Stahl, Linda (Larry) Zehr, and Rhonda (Craig) Patterson; siblings, Russell (Carla) Stahl, Donna Prinsen and Karen Wright; nine grandchildren, Lynn Pitzer, Erica Stover, Ben Stahl, Luke Stahl, Brittany Stahl, Caleb Patterson, Paige Patterson, Jenna Zehr, and Jaimie Tatum; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice L. (Haack) Stahl; sisters, Nina Sinnen and Valerie Witt; and brother, Neal Stahl. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 2131 Getz Road, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of funeral. Burial will follow in Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Michael Lutheran Church Music Department or Pastoral Care at Lutheran Life Villages. Arrangements by Covington Memorial Funeral Home, 8408 Covington Road.

Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Visitation
10:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
St. Michael Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Covington Memorial Gardens & Funeral Home - Fort Wayne
8408 Covington Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 432-2508
