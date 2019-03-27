KENNETH LEE KOLTER, 75, of Fort Wayne, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home in Fort Wayne. Surviving are his wife of 55 years, Esther J. Kolter of Fort Wayne; son, David A. (Dawn) Kolter of Fort Wayne; daughters, Amy L. (Rick) Gordon of Terre Haute and Julie A. (Ryan) Brunton of Hoagland; eigh grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean A. Fizer. Memorial Service is 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur, Ind., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home, Decatur. For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.zwickjahn.com
Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home
520 North Second St
Decatur, IN 46733
(260) 724-9164
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 27, 2019