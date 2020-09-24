KENNETH "KEN" "LOUIE" GERBERS, 76, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at home. Born in Wood burn, he was the son of the late Gerhard and Frieda (Schaper) Gerbers. He was a 1962 Woodlan High School graduate where he was valedictorian. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fort Wayne where he was a past treasurer, chairman, and active in other church activities. He received his Master's degree in Education from Concordia Teachers College and went on to teach in Bronxville, N.Y., Philadelphia, Pa., and Churubusco. He also taught at IPFW and assisted the state of Indiana to draw new business to Northeast Indiana. He retired from Dotco, Cooper Air Tools after 33 years. He loved his gardening and yard work. People would stop by and ask to walk around the garden. He loved sharing his produce with them, as well as the Concordia Seminary. He also enjoyed attending the activities of his children and grandchildren and spending time at Lake James. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Kathy (Meyer) Gerbers; children, Karen (Todd) Rodenback and Kenton (Jan) Gerbers; granddaughters, Diana Overman, Sarah Rodenbeck, Kendall Gerbers, and Maris Gerbers; siblings, Dorothy (Ted) Hover and Joan (Charlie) Wells; brother-in-law, Clarence Reichhart; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Marcille Reichhart, Delmer and Pat Gerbers, and Howard Gerbers. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 7710 E. State Blvd., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Pastor Adam McDowell officiating. Masks required. Visitation also from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven. Burial in the church cemetery. Preferred memorials to St. Peter's Lutheran Church or St. Peter's Lutheran School. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com