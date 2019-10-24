KENNETH M. FOLK, 69, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. Born June 8, 1950, in Auburn, Ind., he was the son of the late Donald G. and Virginia M. (Hasey) Folk. He served his country in the United States Air Force and retired as a House manager for the Freedom House for Drugs and Alcohol. "Kenneth was loved by many and will be missed by all who knew him." He is survived by his sisters, Toni Adams and Donna G. Mettert; nieces and nephews, Donald Mettert, Ed Placencia, Melissa Jagnow, Ray Placencia, Jaime Okewole, and Andrea Menges; and his beloved cat, Rolo. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. To sign his online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019