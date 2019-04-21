KENNETH "KENNY" MAC FOOR, 66, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Born Sept. 12, 1952, in Fort Wayne, Kenny was a son of the late Mac and Mildred Foor. Kenny loved the outdoors, a good family and friends bar-b-que, camping, fishing, and planting a summer vegetable garden. He had two sons, Kenneth (Terrea) Foor Jr. and Matthew Foor; three young grandchildren, Chelsey, Jordin and Hudson; sisters, Eleane Dunn and Patricia O'Bryan; nieces and nephews. Kenny was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Kane; and brother, Larry Foor. "He is loved. He is gone too soon. He will be remembered." Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society.
