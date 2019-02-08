KENNETH N. "KENNY" FETTERS, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
