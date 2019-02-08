KENNETH N. "KENNY" FETTERS

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "I would like to offer my sincere condolences to Kenny's..."

KENNETH N. "KENNY" FETTERS, 86, of Bluffton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, at Thoma / Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will take place at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton. A complete obituary can be found at www.thomarich.com
Funeral Home
THOMA RICH FUNERAL HOME INC - Bluffton
308 W WASHINGTON ST
Bluffton, IN 46714
260-824-3850
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Feb. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.