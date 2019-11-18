KENNETH N. "KEN" MINICK, 77, of New Haven, crossed over on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home, after an extended illness. Ken retired from Fort Wayne National Bank with 38 years of service. Ken is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlene "Char" Minick; children, Christopher (Mary Jo) Minick, Amy Minick, Jennifer Minick; stepsons, Christopher (Amy) Stoll, Craig (Shanna) Stoll; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; siblings, Carl (Sharon) Minick, Dorothy Sauter, and Rita (Tom) Nichter. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Mary Minick; and siblings, Neal Minick and Marlene Haudenschild. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019