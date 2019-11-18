KENNETH N. "KEN" MINICK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH N. "KEN" MINICK.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN
46825
(260)-424-5000
Rosary
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:30 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
6557 N Clinton Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

KENNETH N. "KEN" MINICK, 77, of New Haven, crossed over on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at home, after an extended illness. Ken retired from Fort Wayne National Bank with 38 years of service. Ken is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlene "Char" Minick; children, Christopher (Mary Jo) Minick, Amy Minick, Jennifer Minick; stepsons, Christopher (Amy) Stoll, Craig (Shanna) Stoll; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; siblings, Carl (Sharon) Minick, Dorothy Sauter, and Rita (Tom) Nichter. Ken was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Mary Minick; and siblings, Neal Minick and Marlene Haudenschild. Service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Rosary Service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice.
logo
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Nov. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.