KENNETH P. SLIGER, 87 of Fort Wayne, Ind. and formerly of Garrett, Ind., died Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Ind. Born Oct. 29, 1931 in Garrett, Ind., he was a son of the late Karl W. and Clara (Miller) Sliger. He married Reba E. Knapp on Aug. 26, 1961 in Garrett, Ind. He worked as a brakeman on the B&O Railroad for 25 years, retiring in 1988. He and Reba lived on Big Turkey Lake in Lagrange County for several years before moving to Englewood, Fla. for about 10 years. Twelve years ago, they returned to build a home on the original farmland outside of Garrett. Kenneth was a Korean War era veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1952-54 working in engineering. He was once a member of the Corunna Volunteer Fire Department. Currently he was a member of the Garret American Legion Post 178 and the Garrett Eagles. "Kenneth was a loving husband and father. May the Gates of Heaven be waiting open for you and the Lord Bless and Keep you." Kenneth is survived by his wife of 57 years, Reba E. Sliger of Fort Wayne, Ind; four sons, Kerry J. (Deb) Sliger of Fort Wayne, Ind., Randy B. Sliger of Boiling Springs, S.C., Ryan K. (Kari) Sliger of Fort Wayne, Ind.; Kristopher T. Sliger of Avilla, Ind.; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Kenneth was also preceded in death by two brothers, Karl B. Sliger and Robert J. Sliger. Service is 10 a.m. Friday, March 29, 2019, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Ind. Rev. Richard Pickard officiating. Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will take place in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, Ind. Military graveside services will be conducted by the United States Army and Garrett American Legion Post 178. Memorials are to Riley Hospital for Children. To send a condolence or sign the online register book visit www.thomasfuneralhome.org
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for KENNETH P. SLIGER.
Thomas Funeral Home - Garrett
1277 C.R. 56
Garrett, IN 46738
260-357-0444
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 25, 2019