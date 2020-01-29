KENNETH "RICK" R. STOTLER, 66, passed away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Clara (Lake) Stotler. He was employed with East Allen County Schools for over 21 years, was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3164 in New Haven, and was a prior Mason. He enjoyed woodworking, hockey, baseball, landscaping, socializing, and cheering on the Chicago Cubs. He is survived by his children, Zach (Ashley) Stotler of Fort Wayne, Megan (Daniel) Kidd of Indianapolis and Nicole Eup of Terre Haute; sisters, Sandra (Kenny) Koch of Harlan and Linda (Don) Nobles of Ossian; grandchildren, Bronwyn and Beau Kidd; and grandcats, Kevin and Leslie. Memorial service is 4 p.m. Saturday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation from 1 to 4 p.m. prior. Preferred memorials are to the Allen County S.P.C.A. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 29, 2020