KENNETH ROY LEE, 70, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by family. Born Oct. 5, 1948, in Fort Wayne, he was a son of the late Chet and Barbara (Laughlin) Pattee. A graduate of North Side High School, class of 1966, he was the owner of K.L. Remodeling, Inc., for over 40 years and attended St. John the Baptist Catholic Church for over 30 years. A car enthusiast, he enjoyed building / restoring cars and was a former member of the GTO Club and Fort Wayne Street Rod Association. He married his high school sweetheart, Synthia, on Nov. 19, 1966. He loved and treasured the time he spent with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Synthia "Sindy" (Dalrymple) Lee of Fort Wayne; children, Timothy (Amy) Lee of Greenwood, Ind., Tonya (Richard) Daugherty of Fort Worth, Texas, and Todd (Heather) Lee of Fort Wayne; nine grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Jackie Stillwell; and stepfather, Jack Pattee. Mass of Christian Burial is noon Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 4500 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with calling one hour prior. Father Andrew Budzinski officiating. Private inurnment will be held at Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Visiting Nurse Hospice Home or Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana. For online condolences, please visit



